Anniversary Elton & Loretta Russell Elton and Loretta Russell will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Friday August 28, 2020. In 1955 they were married in Lyman, NE and established their home in Scottsbluff, where they are still currently living. For many years they co-owned Russell's Music Store before retiring. They are celebrated by their 2 children, Craig from Loomis, CA and Shari from Bennington, NE along with their families. They have taught us so much about what love and family means through their loving example of 65 years of marriage. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 we are unable to get together to celebrate. Please join us in congratulating them by sending a card to 3502 12th Ave. Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.