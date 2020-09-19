 Skip to main content
Anniversary Don & Phyllis Smith Don and Phyllis Smith celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on September 18, having married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff in 1955. Their children - Pam and Lee Hammond of Virginia, Wendy Smith of North Carolina, Mark and Kim Smith of Wyoming, and grandchildren Lindsey (Josh), Adam, Kevin, Cole, Mason and 2 great grandchildren - thank them for their loving example and would like to honor them with a card shower. Please send cards to their home in Scottsbluff.

