Anniversary Sue & Steve Schaneman Sue and Steve Schaneman of Douglas, Wyoming, have been putting up with each other's antics for 50 years, and they are still going strong! Their journey started way back on August 8, 1970 when the young couple said "I do" in the little town of Yoder, Wyoming. Little did they know then how many challenges they would face together, or how many blessings they would receive. It's been one heck of a ride, full of children, grandchildren, various careers, gardening and golf. Please join their family in wishing them a very happy 50th wedding anniversary! Cards may be sent to: 1254 Village Drive, Douglas, Wy. 82633

