Anniversary Ronald & Mary Louise Dutton The family of Ronald and Mary Louise Dutton want to announce their parents 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on August 14, 1955 at the First Christian Church in McMinnville, OR. Their family are Alan (Lola) of Troutdale, OR, Steven (Kayla) of Rapid City, SD, Linda (Kyle) Schmidt of Cheyenne, WY. and Robert (Jill) of Anchorage, AK. They have 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. They live in Gering.

