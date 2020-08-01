Anniversary

Anniversary Vaughn & Debbie Patrick Vaughn and Debbie Patrick were married on August 3rd, 1995 with family and friends present. They celebrated their life together in July 2019, thank goodness, with a wonderful trip to Alaska. Their plans to hold a reception for their 25th Anniversary has been postponed to a later date due to the Covid 19 concerns. It is not necessary to send cards. Keep us in your good thoughts.

