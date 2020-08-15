Anniversary

Anniversary Victor & Betty Loose Victor & Betty Loose will be celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary on August 22, 2020. They were married on August 22, 1954 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Their family wants to wish them a very happy 66th anniversary! If you would like to send cards you may send them to: 2609 Avenue D, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.