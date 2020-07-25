Anniversary Bill & Kathy Unick Martha and Rachel Unick would like to announce that their parents Bill and Kathy (Nelson) Unick are celebrating their 40th anniversary on Sunday August 2, 2020. They were married at the First Baptist Church in Kearney, Nebraska. They have lived in Scottsbluff since their first year of marriage. Bill and Kathy love to spend time enjoying their daughter's sports and other activities. Please help them celebrate with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be mailed to: 2502 Avenue E, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Their daughters are planning a in-person celebration and a celebratory vacation when the quarantine subsides.
