Anniversary Fred & Paula (Knaus) Mortensen Dawn & Miles Lemley and Christi & Bill Watson along with their families; Sabrina (Santiago), Meagan, Dawson, Hunter, Mackenzie (Christopher), Ashlee and Bralynn would like to announce that their parents, Fred & Paula (Knaus) Mortensen, are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday, August 30, 2020. They were married August 30, 1970 at the Central Church of Christ, in Gering, Nebraska. Please help them celebrate with a card shower. Cards of congratulations can be mailed to 140056 Knaus Drive, Mitchell, NE 69357.

