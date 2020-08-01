Anniversary Doug & Kim Southard Doug and Kim Southard will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. They were joined in marriage in Alliance, Nebraska at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They have lived in Gering since 1990 and are blessed with 2 children; Nathan (Cali) Southard and grandson Cayson of Gering, and Kelsey Southard and grandson Easton of Gering.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.