Anniversary Kent & Bobbi Debus The children of Kent and Bobbi (Thomas) Debus are pleased to announce the 40th wedding anniversary of their parents. Kent and Bobbi were married October 25th at the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE in 1980. They have three children, Kent (Kellie), Tyler (Casey), and Jordan (Sophie). Ten grandchildren: Tianna, Teegan, Devyn, Kyliah, Tate, Trenton, Joslynn, Lillian, Liam and Levi and are expecting their 11th grandchild next year. We want to wish them many more years of happiness.