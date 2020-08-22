Anniversary

Anniversary Ed and Rhonda Hazzard Ed and Rhonda Hazzard will celebrate their 40th Anniversary on Aug 31, 2020. They were married on August 31, 1980 in Mitchell, NE. Their children Bryan & Julie Hazzard, Jennifer Hazzard, and Jessica Hazzard, and grandchildren Rory, Josh, Abby and Toby would like to honor them with a card shower. Please send them to 170151 McCain Rd Mitchell, NE 69357.

