Anniversary Bruce & Kathi Yost Bruce and Kathi Yost will celebrate 50 years of marriage on August 22, 2020. They were married in Cambridge, NE. Their daughters and families are not able to travel due to COVID-19, and a celebration will be held at a later date with them. Heather and Aaron Hoefling, Ethan and Miles of Oregon and Heidi and Dr. Eric Boehmer, Aedyn, Justice and Eliyah of Wisconsin, wish to honor them with a card shower. Please send rememberances to: 2025 Cheyenne Court, Gering, NE 69341. Their families are sending their love and best wishes! "A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other." - Kate Stewart

