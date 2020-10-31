 Skip to main content
Anniversary Chuck & Patty Winkler From High School Prom to 55 years of marriage, Chuck & Patty Winkler celebrated their Wedding Anniversary, October 27th, God has blessed them with 2 handsome sons Jeff & Rick & a beautiful daughter Kelli & two beautiful daughters-in-law, Amy & Laurie, 10 Grandchildren & 2 Great-Granddaughters. We would like to honor them on their special occasion with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1506 Avenue M, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361. Happy Anniversary Dad & Mom, Grandpa & Grandma. We love you.

