Anniversary Roger & Vicki Wheeler Roger & Vicki Wheeler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 24, 2020. Their children; Barry (Tammy) Wheeler and Brandone (Sally) Wheeler along with their grandchildren, Gavin, Kadence, Lexi and their special angel in heaven, Alexis, would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 2934 Primrose Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.