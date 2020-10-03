Anniversary Tom & Bonnie Youngquist Tom & Bonnie Youngquist will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on October 5, 2020. They were married in Okinawa Japan, on October 5, 1970. They have resided in several places across Nebraska, but primarily Loup City, NE. and Lyman, NE. They have been blessed with 5 children (2 spouses), 14 grandchildren (2 spouses), and 5 great grandchildren. Their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Congratulations and well wishes may be sent to them at: 90188 Hwy 92, Lyman, NE 69352.