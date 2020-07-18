Anniversary

Anniversary Curt and Darlene Kenzy Curt and Darlene Kenzy, currently of Torrington, WY, were married July 23rd, 1960 at First Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. Please join their daughter in helping them celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary by participating in a card shower. This tremendous milestone will be met just shy of Darlene's 80th birthday on August 7th! Congratulations and well wishes can be sent to 7208 County Rd 45V, Torrington, WY 82240. Thanks to all!

