Anniversary

Anniversary Frank & Peggy Brown Frank and Peggy Brown of Gering, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 25, 2020. They were united in marriage at the Federated Church in Mitchell, Nebraska in 1970. Over their 50 years of marriage they were blessed with 4 children; Jennifer (Brent) Fulk, Greg (Halee) Brown, Broc (Danielle) Brown, and Tiffany (Sean) Hagan and 9 grandchildren. In lieu of a gathering, cards of celebration may be sent to 1605 K Street, Gering, Ne 69341.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.