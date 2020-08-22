Anniversary Stan & Bunni Slater At 7 AM, August 28, 1955, Stan and Bunni Slater were married in the Sunken Garden in Lincoln, NE. Two hours later, they left for Niagara Falls on a three week honeymoon trip and fell in love with traveling. While they lived in Pasadena, CA; Scottsbluff, NE; Lompoc, CA; and back to Scottsbluff NE, they continued to travel in the U.S. and abroad. They truly lived their dream as they criss crossed the U.S. and many countries across Europe, visiting cities galore; biking in England and New England, narrow boating in England, sleuthing British authors and making lifelong friends. While living in Scottsbluff, they owned The Cat's Meow, which took them to retail markets and shows all over the world. Their grandchildren were included in as many of their travels as possible through the years. They currently live at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Their daughters, Susan (Tom) Perkins and Lauri Matisse and their 7 grandchildren invite you to share in this happy time by sending your greetings and smiles to Stan and Bunni at: The Residency, 2100 Circle Drive, Apt. 143, Scottsbluff, NE 69361-1783.
