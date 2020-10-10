 Skip to main content
Anniversary Bill and Carmie Howe Bill and Carmie Howe's 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration will be held on October 17, 2020 with an open house at the Scotts Bluff Country Club, 5014 Ave I Scottsbluff, Ne, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Bill and Carmie were married on October 17,1970 at the Church at Bryant in Scottsbluff, NE. The event will be hosted by their children Billie Kay, Betsy, Sean and Emily and their families. Please come and join us in celebrating 50 years!

