Anniversary Dean & Diane Keener Our fun loving parents Dean & Diane Keener will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on August 2nd, 2020. Please join us in celebrating 40 years of faith, farming, irrigating, friendship, & love. Please send anniversary wishes to: 190284 CR B, Mitchell, NE 69357. Their children Denton & Jenny, Kaycee & Anthony, Denum & Emily and grandkids: Ashton, Juston, & Quinn sincerely thank you!
