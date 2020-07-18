Anniversary H. Stuart & Genene Morrison H. Stuart and Genene Morrison will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 23, 2020. They were married in 1960 at First United Methodist Church in Gering. They have three children; Melinda (Curt) Sailer, Ty (Erica) Morrison and Alicia (Brian) Warren. They have 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The couple raised their family and farmed the Haig area. A family picnic will be at the home of their daughter. The family requests cards of celebration be sent to: 2100 Circle Dr. #220, Scottsbluff, NE. 69361.

