Anniversary Joi & Ralph Phelps 55 Year Phelps Anniversary Series Inning 1: Ralph & Joi Phelps married October 27, 1965 in Gering, NE. Inning 2: Fort Knox, Kentucky serving Uncle Sam. Inning 3: Birth of daughter Jill. Inning 4: Rochester, Minnesota Mayo Clinic School of Anesthesia. Inning 5: Return to the valley. Birth of daugther Amy. Ralph worked in surgery department firstt at St. Mary Hospital then Regional West Medical Center for 53 years total. Joi is currently in her 42nd year as a broker associate at Van Newkirk Real Estate. Inning 6: Team Expansion: Jill signed on with Kevin and aquired rookies Ethan and Carsen in the Michigan U.P. league. Inning 7: Amy and Scott's Texas farm team features Scotty (Nicole), Gabby, Xander, Josie, and Ruby. Inning 8: The couple enjoy groundskeeping and team travel. Inning 9: "It ain't over till it's over!" - Yogi Berra

