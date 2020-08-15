Anniversary

Anniversary Rod & Marilyn Borders Rod and Marilyn Borders of Gordon, NE., will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2020. They were married in Broadwater, NE. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church on August 20, 1960. Their sons, Bob, Tom, and Mike (Allie) Borders and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Congratulations and greetings can be sent to them at: 100 E. 9th St., Gordon, NE 69343.

