Anniversary Jim and Kathy Carney Jim and Kathy Carney of Omaha, Nebraska will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week. They lived in Scottsbluff for 42 wonderful years and moved to Omaha earlier this year. They were married on August 8, 1970 at St. John's Catholic Parish Church in Omaha. Their sons Jeff Carney and Joel Carney would like to honor them with a card shower. Congratulations and greetings can be sent to: Jim & Kathy Carney, 19255 South 193rd Court, #79, Omaha, NE 68022.

