Anniversary Bob and Sharon Koch Bob and Sharon Koch celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary July 18, 2020. They were married July 18th, 1965 at the Presbyterian Church in Minatare. Their children Duane and Julie Aschenbrenner and Jason and Jennifer Koch along with grandchildren Brock,Natasha, Sara, Tate, JR and Jessica would like to honor them with a card shower. Well wishes may be sent to 501 East 24th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

