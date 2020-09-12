 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary Stan and Lee Sherard The Family of Stan and Lee Sherard are proud to announce their parents 60th wedding anniversary. They said their "I Do's" in Monroe Michigan on September 23, 1960. Thank you Dad and Mom for your endless guidance, unconditional love and a wonderful home to grow up in. Due to COVID-19, instead of a large celebration, we ask that you show your friendship by sending cards to Stan and Lee Sherard, 2822 6th Ave., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

