Anniversary Bill & Pam Bauer The children of Bill and Pam Bauer wish to announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on August 15, 1970 at Emanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. Their children are; Melissa & Jason Bauer of Scottsbluff and Brooks & Jennifer Bauer of Greeley, CO. They have four grandchildren and three grand dogs. Please help them celebrate with a card shower. Send cards of congratulations or condolences, if you know this couple, to 1910 E 29th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

