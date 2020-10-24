Wedding Megan Brown & KJ Hafer Megan Brown, daughter of Pat & Julie Brown of Scottsbluff and KJ Hafer, son of Kevin & Teresa Hafer of North Platte were united in marriage in an outdoor ceremony held on Friday, June 19th at Roca Berry Farms in Roca, Nebraska. The Honorable Rachel Daughtery, aunt of the bride, presided over the ceremony. Sisters of the bride, Brooke Tran, and Hannah Brown, were matron and maid of honor. Kaitlyn Moore, cousin of the bride and Jessica Schaff, friend of the bride were bridesmaids. Calli and Courtni Schaff, friends of the bride, were flower girls. Michael Hafer, brother of the groom and Garrett Blomstedt served as the best men. Kade McFadden, friend of groom and Ben Hafer, brother of the groom were groomsmen. A small dinner reception followed the ceremony in the Creekside Barn. The couple hopes to hold a formal reception on July 9, 2020 at the Creekside Barn with their entire guest list in attendance. Megan is a graduate of Scottsbluff High School, the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education and will finish her masters degree in instructional leadership this summer. She is working as an instructional coach for Waukee Public Schools in Des Moines, IA. KJ is a graduate of Sutherland High School and UNL College of Engineering. He is a chemical engineer for Helena Industries in Des Moines, IA.