Birth

Birth Raelynn Grace Fuchs Charles and Doris Haas of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their Great-Granddaughter, Raelynn Grace Fuchs. She was born July 27, 2020 at Sky Ridge Hospital in Lonetree, CO. to Brenton and Heather Fuchs of Parker, CO. She weighed 5 lbs. 4 oz. and was 18 1/8 inches long. Grandparents are Tim and Vanessa Fuchs of Aurora, CO., Lesa and David Knapp of Parker, CO., and Al and Barbara Lopata of Littleton, CO. Great-grandparents are Al and Marcelyn Nelson of Littleton, CO. and Duke and the late Mary Lopata of Loveland, CO.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.