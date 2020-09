Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Birthday Delores Dailey Delores Dailey celebrated her 90th birthday on September 25th, 2020. Her daughters would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send Delores a card at: Regional West Long Term Care, 1100 W 2nd, Oshkosh NE 69154.