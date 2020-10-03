Birthday Marie Parmenter Lackey Marie Parmenter Lackey of Roseburg, Oregon will be 105 on October 7, 2020. She was born in 1915 on her Parmenter grandparents' homestead near Melbeta. Both sets of grandparents were early settlers in the Scottsbluff valley; the Bratows came in 1888 and the Parmenters in 1897. Marie's earliest memory is seeing a hanging effigy of the German Kaiser being burned at a Gering celebration for the end of World War I in 1918. She has fond memories of riding her horse each day to Melbeta School from which she graduated in 1934. She married Dale Lackey, now deceased, in 1934 at Scottsbluff. Her five living siblings all reside in Scotts Bluff County. Marie enjoys sending and receiving cards, and her family is requesting that birthday wishes be sent to Marie at: 739 S.E. Kane, Roseburg, OR 97470.