Birthday Doris Hollinger Doris and her husband, Harry moved to Scottsbluff from Holdrege in 1964. Harry transferred with the Kansas/Nebraska Gas Company. Doris worked several jobs over the years, a nurse's aide at the hospital, an Avon Lady in the Westmoor area, and as a telephone operator for the United Telephone Company before retiring after 13 years. Doris was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Circle One, Wa-hon-ka Extension Club and the Veteran's Foreign War Auxiliary as well as serving as a Girl Scout Leader. Harry & Doris built their own home during the mid 1970's outside of Scottsbluff in Cornet Heights. After her retirement, Doris volunteered at the Veteran's Hospital and loved working in their huge garden. Doris and Harry moved to Omaha in 1998 to be closer to their children. For Doris's 100th birthday on July 31 her family is requesting a card shower. Her children are Dick Hollinger (Barb) of Lexington, NE, Barb Hokom (Ron) of Galveston, TX, Doug Hollinger and Merry Jensen (Rodger) of Omaha, NE.

