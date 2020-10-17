Birthday Joy Dutton-Seltzer Joy Dutton-Seltzer was born in San Diego, CA on October 24, 1930. Celebrating her 90th birthday, Joy looks back to a long life of teaching music. Graduating with a BA in Music Education in 1953 from Pacific Union College in California and a MA in 1967 from Andrews University, Michigan. Students have been her great joy for 67 years. Joy taught music in the Seventh Day Adventist schools in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and more recently, piano lessons in Scottsbluff and Gering, Nebraska. Joy is also a writer. Her published books include: "Pretty White Kitty", "Peace in Prison", and "Jesus in Jail", even at 90 she keep writing. Teaching choirs and piano to Navajo children at Holbrook, Arizona for seven years was a special spot in her life. She lives at the Dome Rock Manor in Gering. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 1225 12th St, Apt 2F, Gering, NE. 69341.