 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Birthday Joy Dutton-Seltzer Joy Dutton-Seltzer was born in San Diego, CA on October 24, 1930. Celebrating her 90th birthday, Joy looks back to a long life of teaching music. Graduating with a BA in Music Education in 1953 from Pacific Union College in California and a MA in 1967 from Andrews University, Michigan. Students have been her great joy for 67 years. Joy taught music in the Seventh Day Adventist schools in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and more recently, piano lessons in Scottsbluff and Gering, Nebraska. Joy is also a writer. Her published books include: "Pretty White Kitty", "Peace in Prison", and "Jesus in Jail", even at 90 she keep writing. Teaching choirs and piano to Navajo children at Holbrook, Arizona for seven years was a special spot in her life. She lives at the Dome Rock Manor in Gering. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 1225 12th St, Apt 2F, Gering, NE. 69341.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Generations
Announcements

Generations

  • Updated

Generations Mcrea Family Four generations gathered at Pam & Barry Mcrea's home in Scottsbluff, NE. Clayton John, Daddy Brandon Lee McRea o…

Birth
Announcements

Birth

  • Updated

Birth Emmett Michael Semin Joey Semin of Omaha, would like to announce the birth of his younger brother Emmett Michael Semin. Welcoming him ho…

Birthday
Announcements

Birthday

  • Updated

Birthday Nancy Rhoades Ravert Nancy Rhoades Ravert will celebrate her 80th birthday on September 21st, 2020. Her family would like to honor he…

Birthday
Announcements

Birthday

  • Updated

Birthday Marie Parmenter Lackey Marie Parmenter Lackey of Roseburg, Oregon will be 105 on October 7, 2020. She was born in 1915 on her Parment…

Birthday
Announcements

Birthday

  • Updated

Birthday Delores Dailey Delores Dailey celebrated her 90th birthday on September 25th, 2020. Her daughters would like to honor her with a card…

Birthday
Announcements

Birthday

  • Updated

Birthday Marvel Freudenberg-Moore Marvel Freudenberg-Moore 100th birthday celebration, Saturday October 10th (her actual birthdate) at the Lod…

Birthday
Announcements

Birthday

  • Updated

Birthday Alfred Thompson Alfred Thompson will celebrate his 94th birthday on October 9, 2020. His family would like to honor him with a card s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News