Birthday Dick Ross Happy birthday to Dick Ross who turned 75 on July 16th, 2020. If you would like to send birthday wishes, please send them to him at: 2240 20th St Gering, NE 69341.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Morrill County rodeo identified as COVID-19 exposure site
-
Three communities ranked ‘high risk’ as COVID-19 tools unveiled
-
No masks, No services: More Scottsbluff retailers requiring masks
-
Scottsbluff Public Schools commit to equitable treatment after two students speak out
-
Morrill schools to have in-person classes, regular temperature checks
promotion
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
promotion
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.