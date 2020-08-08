Birthday

Birthday Joyce Kosel Birthday blessings go out to Joyce Kosel who will be 85 years young on August 10, 2020. Her family would like to surprise her with a card shower. Send birthday greetings to: 1545 Buckskin Ct., Gering NE 69341.

