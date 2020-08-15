Birthday

Birthday Dan Paetow Celebrating 75 years on August 17th. If you know this retired fire captain from Scottsbluff Fire Department, please send a birthday greeting to Dan Paetow at: 2726 W A Street, Torrington, WY 82240. "Happy birthday from your loving wife."

