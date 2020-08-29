Birthday Larry Lacy This car guy turns 80 today (August 30) and he is still cruisin' at full speed! If you know him, help him celebrate by sending a card to: Larry Lacy, 1720 A Street, Gering, NE 69341. Happy Birthday from your family!
Birthday
Birthday Helen Britton Helen Britton celebrated her 100th birthday on August 12, 2020. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: Helen Britton C/…
Birthday Dan Paetow Celebrating 75 years on August 17th. If you know this retired fire captain from Scottsbluff Fire Department, please send a…
Birth Raelynn Grace Fuchs Charles and Doris Haas of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their Great-Granddaughter, Raelynn Grace Fu…