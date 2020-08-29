 Skip to main content
Birthday Larry Lacy This car guy turns 80 today (August 30) and he is still cruisin' at full speed! If you know him, help him celebrate by sending a card to: Larry Lacy, 1720 A Street, Gering, NE 69341. Happy Birthday from your family!

Birthday

Helen Britton celebrated her 100th birthday on August 12, 2020.

Birthday

Dan Paetow Celebrating 75 years on August 17th.

Birth

Raelynn Grace Fuchs Charles and Doris Haas of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their Great-Granddaughter, Raelynn Grace Fuchs.

