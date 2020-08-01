Birthday

Birthday Esther Martin Esther Martin will celebrate her 105th birthday on August 9, 2020. She was born in Loveland, Colorado and moved to Nebraska at the age of 17. Her daughters, Beverly Greenwalt and Judy Spreier, and their families, will honor her with a card shower. Cards and well wishes may be sent to Esther at:2325 Lodge Drive, #100B, Gering, NE 69341.

