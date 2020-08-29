Birthday Bob Chinnock Bob Chinnock will be celebrating his 90th birthday on September 6, 2020. Bob was born September 6, 1930 in Dewitt, NE. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: 2452 C.R. 62 Alliance, NE 69301.
Birthday Helen Britton Helen Britton celebrated her 100th birthday on August 12, 2020. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: Helen Britton C/…
Birthday Dan Paetow Celebrating 75 years on August 17th. If you know this retired fire captain from Scottsbluff Fire Department, please send a…
Birth Raelynn Grace Fuchs Charles and Doris Haas of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their Great-Granddaughter, Raelynn Grace Fu…