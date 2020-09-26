 Skip to main content
Generations
Generations

Generations

Generations Mcrea Family Four generations gathered at Pam & Barry Mcrea's home in Scottsbluff, NE. Clayton John, Daddy Brandon Lee McRea of Denver, CO, Great grandma, Dorothy Lee Pedersen, and Me-ma Pam McRea. Also to celebrate a surprise birthday party for Grandma Dorothy (Dorfy) Pedersen, those attending, Brandon, Anne Lee McRea, Eliza Lee & Clayton John from Denver, CO, Brock McRea, Blake & Brylee from Littleton, CO, & Bob Miller & Dorothy Pedersen from Scottsbluff.

Birthday
Announcements

Birthday

Birthday June Ottoson June Ottoson will celebrate her 95th birthday on September 28th, 2020. Her family would like to honor her with a card sh…

Birthday
Announcements

Birthday

Birthday Shirley Staman Shirley Staman will celebrate her 90th birthday on September 7, 2020. Her family would like to honor her with a card s…

