Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Birthday LaVetra Lanning Mark and Dena Lanning, Carey Lanning, and Joe and Peg Lopez are hosting a card shower in honor of LaVetra J. Lanning's 90th birthday on October 3, 2020. She was born October 3, 1930, on Bodleys' Hill at Wahoo, Nebraska. Congratulations can be mailed to her at P.O. Box 673, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming 82082.