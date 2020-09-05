Engagement Jordan Ashlee York & Koy Anderson Potthoff Mr. & Mrs. Casey and Kama York, Reverend Matt & Dr. Margo Fowler, and Dr. Troy & Mrs. Andrea Potthoff are pleased to announce the engagement of Jordan Ashlee York and Koy Anderson Potthoff. Jordan graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2015 and attended college at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she received a degree in Journalism Media Communications with a concentration in Public Relations and Advertising, and a minor in Real Estate. She is an Associate Broker at OMNE Partners, a commercial real estate company in Omaha, NE. Koy graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2015 and attended college at Creighton University where he earned a degree in Biology. He currently works as a medical scribe at Think Whole Person Healthcare and plans to attend medical school to be a family practice doctor. The couple is currently planning a wedding for June 12th, 2021 at Bayside Golf Course in Brule, NE. They can't wait to celebrate with their family and friends.
