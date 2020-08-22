Engagement Ashlee Pilkington & Nicholas Kizzire Mr. and Mrs. Brian and Linda Pilkington and Mr. and Mrs. Jim and Melany Kizzire, would like to announce the engagement of their children, Ashlee Gail Pilkington of Scottsbluff and Dr. Nicholas Michael James Kizzire of Alliance, formerly of Bayard. The bride to be is a 2013 graduate of Scottsbluff High School and a graduate of Western Nebraska Community College with a degree in early childhood education. She is currently planning to open a private preschool in Alliance. The prospective groom is a 2008 graduate of Bayard High School and received his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and his doctorate degree from Northwestern Health Sciences University. He owns and practices chiropractic care at Health 4 Life in Alliance. The couple plan an October 3rd, 2020 ceremony at the nostalgic Hope Congregational Church in Bayard.
