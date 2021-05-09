$80,000 Marie Curie Scholarship awarded to Scottsbluff High School Student

OMAHA — College of Saint Mary (CSM) has selected Kymber Shallenberger of Scottsbluff, as a Marie Curie Scholar, starting in the fall. Shallenberger received the surprise scholarship check for $80,000 at her home over Easter weekend. She earns the scholarship after standing out in academic talent and showing outstanding leadership service.

“Kymber is a strong student academically that manages her time very well,” said Shelly Aaberg, a secondary math teacher at Scottsbluff High School. “We can always count on Kymber to rally the field event athletes to cheer on their teammates later in the day during track meets.”

College of Saint Mary’s prestigious Marie Curie Scholars Program, which is funded in part by the National Science Foundation, provides significant financial support and resources to outstanding young women pursuing study in STEM majors, such as biology, chemistry, or math.

Marie Curie Scholars receive up to $20,000 annually for four years in gift aid. In addition to having access to substantial financial resources and facilities, participants also receive free tutoring, have opportunities for undergraduate research, and have access to top programs like the National Institute of Health and NASA research fellowships. Marie Curie Scholars at CSM also often attend and present at national conferences.