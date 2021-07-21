 Skip to main content
AAUW Torrington/Wheatland branch awards funds
AAUW Torrington/Wheatland branch awards funds

AAUW Torrington/Wheatland branch awards funds

Dee Ludwig, Treasurer, AAUW Torrington/Wheatland branch, along with other AAUW members, was on hand recently to present checks in the amount of $1,200.30 to each of the three award recipients – Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, Goshen County 4-H, and Fort Laramie National Historic Site Historical Association. Pictured: Back row, left to right – Girl Scouts 1209 Troup Leader Charisse Eaton, AAUW Treasurer Dee Ludwig, Assistant Troup Leader Susan Van Litsenborgh; front row, left to right: Girl Scouts Emily Hunt, 12, Kimerly Eaton, 14, and Haile Tobias, 6.

 Courtesy photo

TORRINGTON — At its April 25, 2021 meeting, active members of the AAUW Torrington/Wheatland branch voted to disband. This action was necessitated because of lack of new members and want of nominees to assume leadership roles.

From various fundraising efforts the branch accumulated a treasury of $3,600.90 which had been designated for scholarships. AAUW Treasurer Dee Ludwig said that since its inception in 2014 the Torrington/Wheatland branch had awarded three scholarships to Eastern Wyoming College students for a total of $2,000. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic members were unable to meet in person, hence no scholarships were awarded for 2020/2021.

Also at the April meeting, part in person and part via Zoom, members approved a final disbursement of the $3,600.90 scholarship fund to be shared equally among three deserving Wyoming organizations that support AAUW’s missiion to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Each award of $1,200.30 is earmarked for girls actively involved in Science Technology Engineering (Arts) Mathematics (STE(A)M) activities. The recipients are:

1. Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming to support Torrington Girl Scouts Troop 1209 in STEAM activities

2. Goshen County 4-H to support girls in STE(A)M group projects

3. Fort Laramie National Historic Site Historical Association for middle- and high-school girls in STEAM-related projects

For AAUW information, contact Madelon Daniels at email: cretindog15@gmail.com, phone: 307-534-5586 or Dee Ludwig at email: deeludwig@vistabeam.com, phone: 307-532-7713.

