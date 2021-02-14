 Skip to main content
Adam Nelson
Adam Nelson from Lyman is among 21 Nebraskans who will share over $123,000 in renewable Reaching Your Potential scholarships awarded by EducationQuest Foundation. He is attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

EducationQuest awards Reaching Your Potential scholarships twice a year to Nebraska students who have overcome significant obstacles to attend college. Applicants are referred by community agencies and schools statewide. Since the program was developed in 2000, EducationQuest has awarded approximately $6.3 million in scholarships to 551 Nebraskans.

