Alliance recognizes lineman graduate

The City of Alliance, Nebraska recognized Kevin Hardin as its most recent graduate of the Journey Lineman Program. Kevin has worked for the City since March 2017 having graduated from the WNCC Powerline Construction and Maintenance Program in 2015 and Alliance High School in 2012. Kevin previously worked for the Village of Hemingford and City of Mitchell, Nebraska. In 2017, the City adopted a federally recognized Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program for the Electric Journey Line Worker position. Electric employees who complete the program become nationally certified through the Secretary of Labor for the trade upon meeting the standards of apprenticeship. The program adds a level of responsibility for the Electric Department benefiting apprentices, department and community by ensuring workers meet national standards. In this program, the City of Alliance combines on-the-job learning with related school instruction to ensure employees are skilled in all phases of the electric industry lasting a minimum of four years. Prior graduates of the program include Ethan Korth, Chris Gasseling and Sergio Airada.