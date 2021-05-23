 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliance student graduates from University Honors Program at Nebraska
0 comments

Alliance student graduates from University Honors Program at Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sophia Sanchez of Alliance is among 190 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in May. Sanchez graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest class of graduating honors students in the program’s 34-year history.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honors

291 earn their degrees at WNCC

  • Updated

On May 8, 291 students received a degree, certificate, or diploma during commencement ceremonies at Western Nebraska Community College.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News