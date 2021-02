Avery Krentz of Scottsbluff, Riley Hall of Chadron and Vali McDaniel of Sidney have been named to the spring 2020 President’s List at Chadron State College. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.