Best of the West results announced

CHADRON – Nearly 200 Nebraska high school students from 25 high schools participated in the Fourth Annual Best of the West Virtual Business Invitational on Jan. 26-28, co-hosted by Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE).

The virtual environment nearly doubled the attendance, according to NCEE Chadron Center administrator Dr. Gary Dusek.

“The result of the virtual contest was much more competition. We expect to be back to an in-person contest next year, but we hope many of the schools that attended for the first time will come to the CSC campus,” Dusek said.

The competition included written tests in nine subjects, as well as a job interview contest for seniors. In the team standings, Boyd County placed first, followed by Cambridge and Lincoln East.

CSC faculty members Dr. Richard Koza, Terrie Wood and Christopher McCarthy judged the job interview contest. Volunteers from the Nebraska Business Development Center and student members of Phi Beta Lambda also assisted with the event.

The Best of the West Business Invitational followed Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competition guidelines. Dusek said by doing so, the competition served to prepare the students for the virtual FBLA State Leadership Conference in April.